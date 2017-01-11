Law firm applies for class action against VW

11 January, 2017
By John Wood

Harcus Sinclair UK, a law firm specialising in large group litigation, has applied for a group litigation order in claims against VW, Audi, SEAT and Skoda arising out of the Volkswagen emissions scandal. A total of 1.2 million cars in the UK are believed to have been affected.

A group litigation order is the Court’s mechanism for handling claims involving a large number of claimants who share the same complaint. The application for the group litigation order will be heard in the High Court on 30 January 2017.

Current or previous owners of cars affected by the scandal can seek redress by joining the legal action at www.vwemissionsaction.com. Affected cars include VW, Audi, SEAT and Skoda vehicles with 1.2, 1.6 and 2.0 EA 189 diesel engines manufactured between 2009 and 2015. The value of the compensation sought is estimated to be in the region of several thousand pounds per car.

The key allegation is that the affected cars should not have been certified as fit for sale because it is alleged that they produced higher levels of NOx emissions than the rules allowed. It is also alleged that the affected vehicles only passed official emissions tests because their engines were fitted with a ‘defeat device’ which reduces NOx emissions under test conditions.

