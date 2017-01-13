Pharmacy added in redevelopment

By John Wood

Lincolnshire Co-op is carrying out a £750,000 redevelopment of its Winning Post filling station in Lincoln, which will involve the addition of a pharmacy.

The work will also include a new canopy, pumps and equipment being installed and a more accessible layout, and will require closure of the filling station for two months until March 13. The food store at the site will remain open throughout the work.

As part of the scheme the co-op society is relocating its West Parade Pharmacy to the filling station.

The society said moving the pharmacy onto the Winning Post site would mean the team would be able to provide a variety of health services more easily thanks to the purpose-built space, which will include a consultation room and seating.

Lincolnshire Co-op says the new pharmacy will be more accessible and patients will benefit from the use of the car park – there is only on-street parking at the West Parade site.

Lincolnshire Co-op’s store development manager Matthew Wilkinson said: “We’re making a major investment in our popular Winning Post Filling Store and Food Store.

“This scheme enables us to improve what we offer our current pharmacy customers because our team will have a purpose-built accessible space. It will also give people who already use the filling station and food store an extra service.

“However, this substantial programme of investment does mean we will have to close the filling station for a period. We’re sorry for the inconvenience this is going to cause our customers and we’ll work hard to make sure it isn’t closed any longer than it needs to be.

“Once this scheme is completed in March, we’re sure our loyal customers will be delighted with their new-look site, which will provide them with a hub of services under one roof.”