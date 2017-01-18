Police release CCTV footage in robbery appeal

By John Wood

Northumbria Police has released CCTV footage in an appeal following a robbery at a service station in Newcastle.

Between 6:25am and 6:33am on Wednesday, December 28, a man entered the Gulf service station on Hillhead Parkway in Chapel House and bought items.

When the sales assistant opened the till the man tried to grab cash from it. He then threatened the staff member and fled the store with a number of boxes of cigarettes.

The man is described as being white, in his late teens or early 20s, around 5ft 8ins tall and of stocky build. He was wearing a hooded jacket that was blue on the top half and white on the bottom, grey fleece bottoms and black gloves.

Enquiries into the robbery are continuing and detectives are releasing CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident. He was in the store at the time of the incident and may be able to help with enquiries.

Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 163 28/12/16.