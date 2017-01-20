Police investigate racially aggravated assault

By John Wood

Avon and Somerset police have released images of a man they want to identify in connection with a series of incidents including a racially aggravated assault of a petrol station assistant.

On 30 November, two men filled a car with petrol at Courtfields Service Station in Mantle Street, Wellington, before driving off without paying.

An employee followed the men in his own car along the A38, resulting in a collision on the Wellington bypass near Popes Lane.

Following the collision, the two men assaulted the victim. This assault is being treated as racially aggravated.

On 2 December, a man attended the same petrol station and started making threats towards staff. Police are treating this incident as linked.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the investigation and has been released on bail until 25 January.

If you recognise the man in the images, call PC Joanne Jeffery on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5216267586.