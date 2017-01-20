Certas Energy opens HGV site at Port of Liverpool

By John Wood

Following 12 weeks of construction, the site will now provide diesel, gas oil and AdBlue for port users. High-speed pumps that deliver 120 litres of fuel per minute will allow eight vehicles to fill up at the same time.

Speaking at the opening, Andrew Goodwin, national bunker manager for Certas Energy, said: “We’re really pleased that the site is now open. Feedback received from port users during the construction phase is that this will be extremely convenient for them. They will be able to refuel on entering or leaving the port which means that they do not have to detour off route before making their onward journeys. We look forward to welcoming port users to the site.”

Andrew Martin, group land and property director at Peel Ports Group, said “We’re excited about the launch of this new facility at Peel Ports Liverpool. It will make the journey of hauliers more convenient and efficient, and will provide a key service at the doorstep to the new Liverpool2 container terminal. The Certas Energy team has been very professional to deal with and we look forward to building on that partnership in the future.”

Joe Long of Long Haul Logistics said “For our drivers it’s a very convenient location to refuel; with us being a port-based haulier it caters greatly for our needs. We have an excellent relationship with Certas Energy and look forward to using the facility for the foreseeable future.”