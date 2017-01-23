Police officer shot twice on service station forecourt

By John Wood

A man has been arrested after a police officer was shot twice on a filling station forecourt in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

In a statement the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said: “Around 7.30pm on Sunday, 22 January, a number of shots were fired at a filling station. A police officer sustained two bullet wounds to his arm and was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening and his condition is described as stable.”

Assistant chief constable Mark Hamilton said: “We are hopeful that our officer will make a full recovery but this is a deeply shocking event, something that will take him some time to recover from.”

A 36-year-old man was arrested in north Belfast following the shooting, and is assisting police with their enquiries.

The attack took place at the Maxol filling station on Crumlin Road. A spokesperson for Maxol said: “The shooting that took place at our Edenderry Service Station in Belfast on Sunday evening was both shocking and dreadful.

“Thankfully our licensees John and Sharon Bailey, our staff and remaining customers were unhurt. Our thoughts are with the injured officer and his family.”

PSNI would like to hear from anyone who noticed an Audi-type vehicle opposite the filling station around 7.30pm or anyone who has information that could help its investigation. It can be contacted on 101.”