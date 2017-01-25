Industrial strategy green paper welcomed

By John Wood

The Government’s Green Paper on Industrial Strategy has been welcomed by the UK Petroleum Industry Association (UKPIA) and the Association of Convenience Stores (ACS).

Chris Hunt, director general of the UKPIA commented: “The UK Petroleum Industry Association welcomes the launch of a new industrial strategy for the UK and looks forward to responding to the consultation.

“Designed correctly, a purposeful industrial strategy can help create an environment where industry can deliver and thrive. Above all, a long-term strategy should seek to address the competitiveness challenge affecting UK manufacturing and seek to establish regulatory stability and confidence for industry.

“Our downstream oil sector in the UK plays a pivotal role in powering our nation’s mobility and fuelling our economic engine and national growth. We urge government to remain mindful of the essential processes and products provided by UKPIA members and similar key infrastructure providers that facilitate the solid industrial platform upon which the nation can build a bright post-Brexit future. To that end, we stand ready to engage in the development of a meaningful industrial and energy strategy for the future.”

ACS said it was committed to working with the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) to develop a ‘sector deal’ for the retail sector, addressing issues such as developing skills and supporting businesses to start and grow.

The Government said its industrial strategy Green Paper was launched with the ambition to address sector-specific challenges and opportunities.

There will be a ‘sector deal’ for the retail sector with ACS and other retail trade bodies at the centre of negotiations with the BEIS.

ACS chief executive James Lowman said: “As consumer habits continue to move towards shopping little, often and locally, it is important the sector deal for retail accounts for the important role of convenience retailers and recognises the jobs they create and the £838m they have invested in their businesses in the past year.

“The sector deal is a great opportunity to address the challenges faced by local shops from increased employment and property costs and also enhance the positive partnership work we are already doing on the Primary Authority Scheme to reduce the regulatory burdens on business. We look forward to working with the Department for Business and the British Retail Consortium.”