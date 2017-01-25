Kay Group starts biggest development

By John Wood

Top 50 Indie The Kay Group has just started work on its largest development to date on a brownfield site at Irlam in Greater Manchester.

Irlam Gateway is the third of a rolling program of new-to-industry sites and the group’s sixth development in a little over two years. The development started on the completion of Crewe Gateway and is due to open in May.

The site involved a complex acquisition that started in December 2012.

There was a lack of services and utilities to link into and other third party issues with the National Grid, and a protracted pre-planning application and full planning approval process was eventually completed under a deferred approval.

The 1.6-acre plot is situated at the bull nose of a gyratory roundabout, straddling Caddishead Way and Liverpool Road, Irlam.

Due to its location it will have two shop fronts and as a result it has been designed as a gull wing building. Texaco, Spar and Greggs will be the group’s retailing partners and it will include a café with seating for 22 customers.

Advertising consent has been given to include two oil company pole signs, two five metre Kay Group pole signs and branded illuminated signs to all four building elevations.