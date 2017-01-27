Shop lifting at record levels

27 January, 2017
By John Wood

Shop lifting is at its highest reported level since the introduction of the National Crime Recording Standard in 2003.

The latest annual figures released by the Office for National Statistics show a 5% increase in shop theft.

It reports there were 349,296 incidents of shop theft in the year ending September 2015, which is more than 17,000 higher than the previous year.

ACS chief executive James Lowman said: “Shop theft is a crime that needs be taken seriously. As these figures show, theft is rising and we need the government and police to make sure there is a robust response to shop theft, working closely with retailers.

“In light of these figures, we also reiterate our call for retailers to report every incident to ensure that retail crime does not go underreported. Convenience stores are at the heart of our communities and their safety and concerns for their livelihoods cannot be ignored.”

Figures from the ACS Crime Survey (2016) show that shop theft alone cost the convenience sector over £43m between 2015-16, despite millions being spent on investment in crime prevention measures over the same period.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: ACS, crime, shop lifting




Site Search

Poll

With so many forecourt acquisition and redevelopment stories in the news, do you have plans for any significant investment in your business this year?

  • Yes
  • No

Facebook

About the Forecourt Trader Group
Forecourt Trader continues to maintain its market-leading position as the major source of information for the petrol-retailing sector.

Targeted at independent retailers, all those connected to the industry seek out Forecourt Trader (magazine and website) for its strong mix of news, industry and retailer profiles, as well as scheduled features that cover all categories of a service station operation at length, on both the forecourt and shop side of the business. ...more »

Twitter