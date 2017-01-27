Topaz opens Mexican food outlet at airport

27 January, 2017
By John Wood

Irish forecourt operator Topaz has introduced what it claims is Ireland’s most authentic Mexican street food experience at its Dublin Airport site.

Following a €100,000 investment, it has opened a branch of Cantina and created four new jobs at the site. It is the fourth Cantina Topaz has opened since it launched in Galway just over a year ago.

MJ Tierney, head of marketing at Topaz, said: “This is a really exciting time for Topaz and I am delighted to be here today to launch our newest Cantina which is bringing four new jobs to our service station here at Dublin Airport. With Cantina, we set out to deliver an experience that holds true to a country renowned for some of the best food in the world.

“Over the past year, we have seen a tremendous response to the Cantina menu and we can’t wait to continue to spread the full Mexican street food experience across Ireland in 2017. I’d like to extend my thanks to all involved in the development of Cantina at Dublin airport and wish our store manager Elaine and our new colleagues the very best of luck.”

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: Topaz, Dublin, Mexican




Site Search

Poll

With so many forecourt acquisition and redevelopment stories in the news, do you have plans for any significant investment in your business this year?

  • Yes
  • No

Facebook

About the Forecourt Trader Group
Forecourt Trader continues to maintain its market-leading position as the major source of information for the petrol-retailing sector.

Targeted at independent retailers, all those connected to the industry seek out Forecourt Trader (magazine and website) for its strong mix of news, industry and retailer profiles, as well as scheduled features that cover all categories of a service station operation at length, on both the forecourt and shop side of the business. ...more »

Twitter