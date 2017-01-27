Topaz opens Mexican food outlet at airport

By John Wood

Following a €100,000 investment, it has opened a branch of Cantina and created four new jobs at the site. It is the fourth Cantina Topaz has opened since it launched in Galway just over a year ago.

MJ Tierney, head of marketing at Topaz, said: “This is a really exciting time for Topaz and I am delighted to be here today to launch our newest Cantina which is bringing four new jobs to our service station here at Dublin Airport. With Cantina, we set out to deliver an experience that holds true to a country renowned for some of the best food in the world.

“Over the past year, we have seen a tremendous response to the Cantina menu and we can’t wait to continue to spread the full Mexican street food experience across Ireland in 2017. I’d like to extend my thanks to all involved in the development of Cantina at Dublin airport and wish our store manager Elaine and our new colleagues the very best of luck.”