Shell-branded Cornish forecourt bought by BP

By John Wood

BP has bought a Shell-branded forecourt at Wadebridge, Cornwall, and will shortly begin redeveloping the site with plans including a new M&S Simply Food outlet.

The site, which is Wadebridge’s only filling station, has been sold to BP by Tregoning Limited, which operated the Shell site as well as an adjoining car sales and MoT test centre.

The development will involve knocking down part of the car showroom, but Tregoning will continue to trade from the site.

The new 24-hour filling station will employ 25 staff, including the eight staff of the current filling station, who will transfer across.

The filling station is due to close on February 26, with work starting in early March and the reopening expected in early summer.

Tregoning Limited director Richard Walton told Cornwall Live: “The existing staff are happy with the arrangement and we have liaised with BP to make sure they get treated the best way they can.

"I don’t know exactly how long it will be closed, but BP are very quick and I can’t see it being any later than June. There aren’t any other stations around, which is unfortunate, but there is not a lot we can do. We will be putting signage up so people will have time to rearrange their fuel needs.”