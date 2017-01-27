Top 50 Indie MPK buys Derbyshire site

By John Wood

Top 50 Indie MPK Garages has bought Riverside Service Station in Belper, Derbyshire. It was sold by specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, on behalf of its owner Nick Webster for an undisclosed sum.

The site is the second site MPK Garages has secured through Christie & Co over the past year with the first being Walkers Garage in Carlton, Nottingham. MPK has several other deals in the pipeline with another site in the mature stages of transaction.

David Branch, business agent at Christie & Co, who handled the sale, commented: “We received several offers on the site from both independent and corporate operators and exceeded the seller’s expectations on sale price.

“This demonstrates the strength of the market for forecourts in the Midlands with existing companies looking to expand their operations and first-time purchasers looking to acquire their first business.

“This is the second site we have sold for the vendor – the first was back in 2013 where we were instructed by Co-op on an acquisition basis on a site in Wirksworth, Matlock. We wish both the vendor and purchaser the best of luck for their future plans.”

Leicester-headquartered MPK is currently ranked tenth in the Top 50 Indies. Last April it secured a £14m finance package to fund expansion, and managing director Paul Kershaw said it was aiming to add up to 20 sites over the next two years.