MFG recruits Applegreen's UK head of food operations

By John Wood

Top 50 Indie Motor Fuel Group (MFG) has recruited Paul Deary from fellow Top 50 Indie Applegreen to be its new head of food services.

At Applegreen he was UK head of food operations, responsible for every new branded food development site opening with Subway, Greggs and Costa, alongside managing all aspects of its existing branded and non-branded food operations.

Before this, Paul spent five years as group operations manager for James Graven & Sons, which at the time operated four service stations and two Budgens supermarkets.

Richard Baker, MFG’s retail director, said: “This is a key appointment for MFG as we strive to build a first class ‘food to go’ offer for our customers.”

MFG was ranked second in last year’s Top 50 Indies with 372 company owned sites. Since then it has bought 13th ranked Synergie Holdings, which had 18 sites, and Roadside Group, which was 26th in the Top 50 indies and had 10 sites, taking it to a total of 405 sites.