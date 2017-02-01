Forecourt imagery guru James Pyott dies

By Merril Boulton

Page 4

James Pyott, founder of the Pyott Agency, which developed the global image for the Esso Synergy branding rolled out on 20,00 forecourts worldwide, sadly died last month.

The company had a remit to be the world's specialist in forecourt and backcourt design, and among many significant projects across many sectors, worked closely with Gerald Ronson, ceo of Heron International, developing the company's Shop'n'Drive format.

"He will be sadly missed by all the Rontec team," said Gerald. "He was very talented and creative. He brought a new dimension of design to a petrol station. He was responsible for the worldwide creative programme for Esso's Synergy. They couldn't find anyone in all of America they chose a man from England."

The Esso Synergy branding, with its striking 'wave, blade and koala' features, was launched in 2015.