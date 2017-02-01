Two men arrested after Hull burglary

By John Wood

Humberside Police have detained two men after they responded to reports of a break-in at Pace petrol station in Beverley Road, Hull.

A spokesman said: “We were called at 3.06am today (Monday 30 January) reporting two people breaking into a petrol station on Beverley Road, Hull.”

Officers attended and one man was arrested close by. A second man was arrested a short time later following police enquiries.

The men - aged 33 and 37 - were both arrested on suspicion of burglary and remain in police custody at this time.

The spokesman added: “Following the incident we’d like to thank the people who reported the crime in progress and urge others to call us on 999 if they see a crime taking place in their neighbourhood.