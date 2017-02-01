Two men arrested after Hull burglary

01 February, 2017
By John Wood

Humberside Police have detained two men after they responded to reports of a break-in at Pace petrol station in Beverley Road, Hull.

A spokesman said: “We were called at 3.06am today (Monday 30 January) reporting two people breaking into a petrol station on Beverley Road, Hull.”

Officers attended and one man was arrested close by. A second man was arrested a short time later following police enquiries.

The men - aged 33 and 37 - were both arrested on suspicion of burglary and remain in police custody at this time.

The spokesman added: “Following the incident we’d like to thank the people who reported the crime in progress and urge others to call us on 999 if they see a crime taking place in their neighbourhood.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: police, Pace, Hull, burglary




Site Search

Poll

With so many forecourt acquisition and redevelopment stories in the news, do you have plans for any significant investment in your business this year?

  • Yes
  • No

Facebook

About the Forecourt Trader Group
Forecourt Trader continues to maintain its market-leading position as the major source of information for the petrol-retailing sector.

Targeted at independent retailers, all those connected to the industry seek out Forecourt Trader (magazine and website) for its strong mix of news, industry and retailer profiles, as well as scheduled features that cover all categories of a service station operation at length, on both the forecourt and shop side of the business. ...more »

Twitter