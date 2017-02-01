Dealer fears for business after rates triple

01 February, 2017
By John Wood

A Jet dealer in Dundee fears he could be forced to close down by plans to more than triple his business rates.

Sebastian Nonis, of Forfar Road Service Station, has been notified that his rates will rise from £15,000 to nearly £48,000 in April, and said he had been told it was the biggest increase in Tayside.

He described the increase as an “unbearable amount” and said that with the added cost of minimum wage increases due to come in at the same time he feared for the future of his business.

He added: “It is getting harder and harder for small businesses.”

Sebastian said he had been in touch with the PRA, and its business rates advisers, and he was in the process of putting together an appeal against the increase.

He said the appeal was at an early stage and he did not know what the chances of success were.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: PRA, Jet, Dundee, business rates




Site Search

Poll

With so many forecourt acquisition and redevelopment stories in the news, do you have plans for any significant investment in your business this year?

  • Yes
  • No

Facebook

About the Forecourt Trader Group
Forecourt Trader continues to maintain its market-leading position as the major source of information for the petrol-retailing sector.

Targeted at independent retailers, all those connected to the industry seek out Forecourt Trader (magazine and website) for its strong mix of news, industry and retailer profiles, as well as scheduled features that cover all categories of a service station operation at length, on both the forecourt and shop side of the business. ...more »

Twitter