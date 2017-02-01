Dealer fears for business after rates triple

By John Wood

A Jet dealer in Dundee fears he could be forced to close down by plans to more than triple his business rates.

Sebastian Nonis, of Forfar Road Service Station, has been notified that his rates will rise from £15,000 to nearly £48,000 in April, and said he had been told it was the biggest increase in Tayside.

He described the increase as an “unbearable amount” and said that with the added cost of minimum wage increases due to come in at the same time he feared for the future of his business.

He added: “It is getting harder and harder for small businesses.”

Sebastian said he had been in touch with the PRA, and its business rates advisers, and he was in the process of putting together an appeal against the increase.

He said the appeal was at an early stage and he did not know what the chances of success were.