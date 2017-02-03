Euro Garages closes deal to buy Little Chef

03 February, 2017
By John Wood
Euro Garages logo

Euro Garages co-ceo Zuber Issa has confirmed to Forecourt Trader that the company completed a deal to buy the Little Chef chain of roadside restaurants on February 1.

Little Chef was previously owned by the Kout Food Group, which bought the chain in 2013 for £15m.

A spokesperson for Intervias, parent company of Euro Garages, later said: “We’ve completed the acquisition of two companies from the Kout Food Group, that between them control 78 roadside sites.

“The acquisition includes usage rights to the Little Chef and related brands. This transaction forms part of our growth plan to acquire and develop strategically-positioned sites, allowing us to bring a portfolio of market-leading brands to consumers and communities across the UK and elsewhere in Europe.

“It also consolidates Euro Garages’ position as the UK’s leading roadside retail operator.”

Some commentators have speculated that the Little Chef brand could disappear as Euro Garages is likely to replace it with its partner brands which include Starbucks, Subway, Greggs, Burger King and KFC.

At its peak in 2000 there were 450 Little Chefs, and in 2009 celebrity chef Heston Blumental was involved in an attempt to revamp the ailing brand, but that number has now dwindled to 70.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: euro garages, Subway, Greggs, Starbucks, Burger King, Intervias, Little Chef, KFC




Site Search

Poll

With so many forecourt acquisition and redevelopment stories in the news, do you have plans for any significant investment in your business this year?

  • Yes
  • No

Facebook

About the Forecourt Trader Group
Forecourt Trader continues to maintain its market-leading position as the major source of information for the petrol-retailing sector.

Targeted at independent retailers, all those connected to the industry seek out Forecourt Trader (magazine and website) for its strong mix of news, industry and retailer profiles, as well as scheduled features that cover all categories of a service station operation at length, on both the forecourt and shop side of the business. ...more »

Twitter