Texaco runs promotion in Northern Ireland

By John Wood

Texaco customers in Northern Ireland have been offered the chance to save the equivalent of 5ppl on fuel.

Running for six weeks from 1 February, customers buying fuel from a Texaco service station will receive five Star Rewards Points per litre instead of the usual one point, equivalent to 5ppl saving.

The promotion will run until 14 March and will be supported by a media campaign across radio, digital and email channels, with forecourt promotional material displayed across all Northern Ireland Texaco sites.

The promotion comes shortly after a number of Texaco-branded sites in the province have seen significant investment and one has won an industry award.

The newest addition to the Texaco stable in the province is Hanwood Filling Station, a new build service station in the Dundonald area of Belfast, which opened in November.

It comprises a 3,000sq ft Spar-branded shop, four pump islands and stocks both Supreme Diesel and Unleaded grades.

Ken Campbell, owner of Hanwood, commented: “So far we’ve been very happy with the experience of working with Valero. The site opening went very well, volumes have been strong, and we’re excited to be part of this busy community in Belfast who we can service with fuel and a great shop offering. It’s also good news that Valero will be running the ‘Save 5p’ promotion in February and March and we are hoping it will generate further growth.”

Other recent successes in the province include the addition of Kelly’s Eurospar in Castle Dawson, which joined the Texaco brand in July 2016, and Fiveways, situated in County Down, which recently won the Northern Ireland Neighbourhood Retailer of the Year award, 2016.

Andrew Cox, Valero’s director sales and marketing, said: “It’s great to be able to celebrate success in Northern Ireland and reward our customers with a ‘Save 5p’ promotion. We’re also delighted to have been chosen as the fuel supplier for the new build forecourt in Hanwood, and it’s great to see Fiveways receiving the recognition they deserve in the region.”