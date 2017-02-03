Two Gulf customers win cars

By John Wood

Certas Energy’s most recent forecourt promotion, ‘Win a Car’, designed to drive up fuel volumes, has culminated with two customers driving home in brand new Gulf-branded Fiat 500s.

‘Win a Car’ was open to over 500 Gulf forecourts nationwide, supported by hundreds of weekly spot prizes and a comprehensive promotional toolkit for dealers to generate on-site awareness, backed up by social media and local PR. The initiative delivered a volume uplift, pushing up average purchases and encouraging new custom, supplemented by increased shop sales.

“As well as increasing footfall and volumes, in some cases by as much as 8% against the same period last year, our low cost promotions are designed to provide staff with an upbeat reason to engage with customers,” explained Gerry Welsh, retail marketing manager, Certas Energy. “They are now eagerly awaited by many Gulf dealers and we are already looking ahead to our next initiative, which will start in the spring.”

The competition winners were Chris Woodall, who entered at Research Garage, Hinckley, and Lynne Wells, who filled up at JJs Garage in Lincolnshire.

“I’ve never won anything in my life, so I couldn’t believe it when I took the call,” said Lynne. “We’re relatively local to JJs but this was actually the first time we had visited. I am extremely grateful to the friendly staff for persuading me to enter the competition.”

"The car looks stunning in Gulf's racing colours," added Chris. “It couldn’t have come at a better time. Our daughter Emily recently passed her test and when she returns home from university the car will be waiting for her. I remember the Ford GT40s racing in Gulf powder blue and winning at Le Mans. I probably won't tell her that bit."