Chartman fun day raises cash for charities

By John Wood

Pyjamas, onesies and cake bakes were the order of the day for Chartman Retail’s annual charity fun day on Friday January 27.

All 10 sites operated by the West Country Top 50 Indie were encouraged to raise funds for nominated charities, including Parkinsons UK, Macmillan, Devon Air Ambulance and the firefighters benevolent fund, with the total raised being shared between them.

This was the third year the group has run the activity, and in that time the amount raised has risen progressively from £1,200 to an amount approaching £3,000 this year.

Reflecting on the activity, Chartman director Clive Sheppard said that as well as supporting good causes, the fundraising worked really well as a team-building exercise for the business, and he invited other forecourts to join together in future years to take it forward to another level.