Applegreen finance chief to leave

By John Wood

Applegreen has announced that its chief financial officer, Paul Lynch, has decided to leave the company.

He joined Applegreen as CFO in July 2014 and was appointed a board director in August 2014.

Applegreen said it will commence a process to appoint a successor immediately, and Lynch will remain in his position until 30 June to facilitate an orderly transition.

Lynch played an influential role in planning for and managing the company’s listing on AIM and ESM in June 2015. In addition to leading the finance and IT functions, he also established and managed investor relations for the company.

Chief executive Bob Etchingham said: “On behalf of everybody in Applegreen, I would like to thank Paul for his considerable contribution to the development of the business. He played a pivotal role in the IPO and has considerably enhanced the finance and IT function which has been of significant benefit to the company. We wish him well in the years ahead.”

Paul Lynch said: “I have very much enjoyed the challenge at Applegreen. The business has travelled a long distance since I joined and is now well placed to meet its strategic objectives. I wish Bob and the team the very best for the future.”