Shell preparing to relaunch V-Power fuel

By John Wood

Shell UK is preparing to launch the lastest version of its premium fuel V-Power in the spring. The new fuel, which features 'Dynaflex technology' will be marketed across the media and on Shell forecourts nationwide as 'Britain's best fuel'.

V-power was originally launched in 2008, updated in 2012, and following four years of development will be relaunched again as the fuel that helps engines perform at their best.

The latest launch is expected to further boost sales of the premium fuel, which is already the leader in its field, according to David Moss, Shell UK's general manager, retail.

"Over half of all premium fuel sold in the UK is V-Power, and we are keen for it to penetrate further to motorists who care about their car and its performance," he said.

"Fuel is our thing. We are leaders and innovators and have made significant investment in fuel development, which is reinforced by our longstanding relationship with Ferrari."

The news was revealed at this week's Shell dealer sales conference, held at the Celtic Manor Hotel, and attended by more than 300 dealers.

Another significant announcement concerned the pilot of a "totally new" personalised loyalty scheme, starting this summer on Shell co-owned sites.

"It's both very exciting and complicated," said Moss. "We are developing a personalised, one-to-one programme that drives loyalty and also provides data that can be used to make some informed choices about the customer proposition, based on their shopping behaviour."

The focus of the conference was very much on pushing high standards across the board, as coined in the five 'fs' - fuels, facilities, food, friendliness and fones.

"Shell is a premium brand and wherever you see a Shell sign there should be a consistently high standard of offer. Shell is committed to the UK - and investment in its retail network," said Moss.