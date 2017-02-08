Smiths News to close down old website

08 February, 2017
By John Wood

Newspaper and magazine wholesaler Smiths News is urging forecourt customers who use its Connect2U website to migrate to its new online platform SNapp.

Following the national rollout of SNapp Online, it is planning to close the old Connect2U website on 21 February.

It says the new website boasts all the features present on Connect2U and SNapp, the app launched in 2014, as well as a number of new functions.

Customer Stuart Mclymont, of Mac’s in Pleasley, Nottinghamshire, said: “SNapp is a very good new system for the operation of supplies and support to retailers. It will only get better over the coming years if it is allowed to develop in consultation with retailers wishes.”

To register for SNapp Online, go to www.snapponline.co.uk

If you are already a SNapp app user, you can log in to the new website using your existing username and password.

