New website to help tobacco retailers with plain packs

By John Wood

The MyDrive website features videos and content to help retailers in the new era of plain packaging.

The site includes video coverage of two leading UK retailers who visited Australia to learn how retailers there have managed the transition to plain packaging since it came into force in 2012.

NFRN president Ralph Patel and award-winning Leicester retailer Dee Sedani made a series of Plain & Gain videos, which document their and the Australian retailers experiences for broadcast on MyDrive Online.

The aim is to share the plain packaging topics that retailers need to address. The videos include information on how to organise the gantry, how to maintain footfall, key preparation strategies for staff and how to support the launch of new SKUs.

Ralph Patel said: “Meeting like-minded retailers who have experienced the process first hand means PML can, through our videos, help educate the UK trade on best practice to cope with plain packaging.”

Dee Sedani added: “I urge retailers to watch the videos to really understand the issues that they will face before and after plain packaging hits their stores. It is essential that they plan now, know their products and get their prices right in order to win in the marketplace.”

Jerry Margolis, PML sales director, said: “We are committed to the retailer during this difficult transition period and have invested in awareness and education to help them adapt their business to plain packaging. MyDrive contains essential information in an immersive and engaging format, which we strongly advise retailers to read and watch to ensure that their transition is relatively simple without a noticeable downtrend in business.”

The website site address is www.pmimydrive.co.uk or it is also available to download as a pmimydrive app at Appstore and Google Play.