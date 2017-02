By John Wood

Humberside Police has released a CCTV image in a bid to catch a fraudster who has been ripping off petrol filling stations.

Officers are keen to identify the man in the picture after a Shell fuel card was stolen and used to fraudulently purchase petrol.

The card was stolen from a vehicle owned by a Grimsby company and between January 10 and 13 it was used on eight occasions at petrol stations across the country.

Itís not known exactly when and where the card was stolen.

If you recognise this man please you can call 101 quoting crime reference 2243011 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.