Rash of ram raids in single night

By John Wood

Criminals who carried out three ram raids on petrol fillings stations in two hours across Norfolk and Suffolk are being sought by police.

The first two raids were in Suffolk, beginning at the Lady Lane Service Station, Hadleigh, just after 2am on Wednesday 8 February.

A vehicle was driven into the building to gain entry and cigarettes and cash were stolen. Suspects are described as being two men who were wearing balaclavas, heavy coats and gloves.

Then at around 2.45am at the service station on Church Street, Woolpit, a vehicle was driven into the premises and cigarettes, alcohol and a cash till were stolen.

The suspects are described as being two men, one who was wearing grey jogging trousers with three white stripes, blue jacket, a green body warmer, face covering, and gloves. The other man is reported to have been wearing a full length green jacket and a black face covering.

The vehicle used in both incidents is believed to be a silver hatchback car.

In the third raid, a Norfolk Constabulary spokesman said a vehicle appeared to have reversed into Roydon Service Station, near Diss, at 3.50am and cigarettes were stolen.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said they are looking into possible connections between these incidents, and with several other break-ins which occurred at other commercial premises on the same night.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk or Suffolk police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.