BOSS recovers more than £3m for fuel retailers

14 February, 2017
By John Wood
BOSS executive director Kevin Eastwood

Kevin Eastwood

BOSS, the British Oil Security Syndicate, has now recovered more than £3m on behalf of fuel retailers who are members of BOSS Payment Watch. The scheme helps retailers reduce losses from people claiming to have no means of payment.

Kevin Eastwood, executive director at BOSS, said: “Recovering more than £3m for retailers is a significant milestone for BOSS. None of this would have been possible without the help and support of police forces and retailers around the country. It clearly demonstrates that membership of BOSS Payment Watch can make a difference to the bottom line.”

Almost one third of UK forecourt retail outlets are members of the BOSS Payment Watch scheme and members include all the major fuel brands, leading independents and major supermarkets.

BOSS says that since the scheme was introduced participation has grown steadily and proved to be extremely effective and popular with UK fuel retailers.

