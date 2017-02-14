Burglars smash way into forecourt shop

By John Wood

Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary at the BP Snax 24 service station in Spring Road, Ipswich.

Suffolk Police were called at around 1.15am on Friday 10 February, by a member of the public reporting a burglary in progress at the shop on the forecourt.

Officers said they arrived within five minutes and discovered that the thieves had forced entry to the building by smashing a glass door and then stealing a quantity of cigarettes before leaving on foot.

The suspects are described as two men who were both wearing black, hooded, padded knee-length jackets with hoods up. One of men was wearing black trainers with a white horizontal strip around the sole and was carrying a large dark coloured bag.

Witnesses or anybody who has any information related to the incident are asked to call police on 101 reference 16890/17. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.