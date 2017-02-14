Burglars smash way into forecourt shop

14 February, 2017
By John Wood

Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary at the BP Snax 24 service station in Spring Road, Ipswich.

Suffolk Police were called at around 1.15am on Friday 10 February, by a member of the public reporting a burglary in progress at the shop on the forecourt.

Officers said they arrived within five minutes and discovered that the thieves had forced entry to the building by smashing a glass door and then stealing a quantity of cigarettes before leaving on foot.

The suspects are described as two men who were both wearing black, hooded, padded knee-length jackets with hoods up. One of men was wearing black trainers with a white horizontal strip around the sole and was carrying a large dark coloured bag.

Witnesses or anybody who has any information related to the incident are asked to call police on 101 reference 16890/17. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: police, BP, burglary, Snax 24, Ipswich




Site Search

Poll

With the continuing focus on 'greener' fuels for road vehicles, do you believe electric power is the best alternative for petrol and diesel fuel?

  • Yes
  • No

Facebook

About the Forecourt Trader Group
Forecourt Trader continues to maintain its market-leading position as the major source of information for the petrol-retailing sector.

Targeted at independent retailers, all those connected to the industry seek out Forecourt Trader (magazine and website) for its strong mix of news, industry and retailer profiles, as well as scheduled features that cover all categories of a service station operation at length, on both the forecourt and shop side of the business. ...more »

Twitter