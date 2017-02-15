Maxol launches fuel discount promotion

Maxol has announced a special savings promotion offering customers savings of 3 pence per litre in Northern Ireland or 5 cents per litre in ROI.

The promotion - run in partnership with Independent News and Media (INM) - will run until March 11, and is being supported by an extensive media campaign across print, online and radio as well as in-store point-of-sale and news stands across the Maxol network, according to Dermot O’Toole, head of Retail & Marketing at the leading family-owned forecourt and convenience retailer.

"Customers can avail of these fuel discounts by presenting special discount vouchers, which are now available exclusively across the INM publication range," explained O'Toole.

“We’re pleased to announce this promotion with INM and it is a great reward for our loyal customers with a substantial discount off their fuel costs."

He said Maxol was continuing its focus on innovative change. It recently announced the opening of the new Tannaghmore station - its largest development in Northern Ireland - opening along the A26 in Spring 2017; and three new sites in Leinster and Ballycoolin near Blanchardstown in ROI. Moreish, the company’s fresh food offering, will see the launch of a new signature sandwich range with a greater focus on healthier foods, gluten-free options, and the introduction of a new range of pre-packed sandwiches this month.