Maxol launches fuel discount promotion

15 February, 2017

Maxol has announced a special savings promotion offering customers savings of 3 pence per litre in Northern Ireland or 5 cents per litre in ROI.

The promotion - run in partnership with Independent News and Media (INM) - will run until March 11, and is being supported by an extensive media campaign across print, online and radio as well as in-store point-of-sale and news stands across the Maxol network, according to Dermot O’Toole, head of Retail & Marketing at the leading family-owned forecourt and convenience retailer.

"Customers can avail of these fuel discounts by presenting special discount vouchers, which are now available exclusively across the INM publication range," explained O'Toole.

 “We’re pleased to announce this promotion with INM and it is a great reward for our loyal customers with a substantial discount off their fuel costs."

He said Maxol was continuing its focus on innovative change. It recently announced the opening of the new Tannaghmore station - its largest development in Northern Ireland - opening along the A26 in Spring 2017; and three new sites in Leinster and Ballycoolin near Blanchardstown in ROI. Moreish, the company’s fresh food offering, will see the launch of a new signature sandwich range with a greater focus on healthier foods, gluten-free options, and the introduction of a new range of pre-packed sandwiches this month.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: promotion, Northern Ireland, news, independent, Maxol, litre, per, per litre, partnership, savings, roi, cents, independent news, cents per, pence per, savings promotion offering, cents per litre, pence per litre, offering customers savings, promotion offering customers, INM




Site Search

Poll

With the continuing focus on 'greener' fuels for road vehicles, do you believe electric power is the best alternative for petrol and diesel fuel?

  • Yes
  • No

Facebook

About the Forecourt Trader Group
Forecourt Trader continues to maintain its market-leading position as the major source of information for the petrol-retailing sector.

Targeted at independent retailers, all those connected to the industry seek out Forecourt Trader (magazine and website) for its strong mix of news, industry and retailer profiles, as well as scheduled features that cover all categories of a service station operation at length, on both the forecourt and shop side of the business. ...more »

Twitter