PRA holds meeting in Northern Ireland

17 February, 2017
By John Wood

The PRA will be holding a “Live and Local” meeting in Northern Ireland next month, at the Stormont Hotel in Belfast on March 9.

The meeting will be taking place at the hotel at Upper Newtownards Road, BT4 3LP, with registration from 10am and is due to close at 2pm.

It includes coffee and lunch and is free to attend for PRA members and non-members.

Presentations will include:

• Market Overview, presented by the PRA;

• Delivering the future of forecourt advertising, presented by Blazin Digital;

• Technical update, presented by the PRA;

• How do you provide your staff with adequate training, presented by SPA;

• Miles – quality for the future, presented by Topaz.

To register for the meeting click here: or telephone 020 7580 9122.

