Palmer & Harvey launches new 'best in class' online ordering system

Palmer and Harvey has made a ‘significant investment’ in website technology, in its bid to have the best wholesaler online ordering system.

It has launched a new transactional website, which has been created and designed in conjunction with around 50 retailers, who first trialled the system.

The new website aims to improve efficiency and provide users with a more tailored experience, according to P&H managing director Martyn Ward.

“We want to deliver a ‘best in class’ service to retailers,” he said. “This will be the P&H shop window. It features cutting-edge design and functionality, making it easier for retailers to use. It will free up their time, enabling them to spend more time improving their retail offer, and less time at the wholesalers.”

The first phase of the new website went live on February 7 with 200 retailers, and phase two starts today with the general rollout.

The company says the launch will also see retailers benefit from personalised product recommendations and exclusive offers on best-sellers, promotions and NPD. As customers use the website, the self-learning system has been designed to ensure they continue to receive the best deals on the products and brands suited to their unique requirements.

Other features include: Improved user navigation, including a predictive search bar making it easier to recognise and select products; Improved clarity on promotions, including ‘intelligent’ promotions linked to seasonal changes; Additional product information, including product nutritional details; full mobile optimisation.

Edmund Chartier, ecommerce manager at P&H, said: “We have chosen to invest in a completely new website as we have seen a significant increase in retailers who prefer to order online. Recent research shows more and more customers are now using this as their primary order method, making it important for Palmer and Harvey to offer a best in class service to support this.

“With substantial benefits for retailers, and analytics to draw out relevant new trends, Palmer and Harvey is perfectly placed to further develop its online offer to support the developments we are seeing across the industry.”

The launch of the new Palmer and Harvey Online Ordering System is the beginning of ongoing developments and upgrades. The next phase will commence in April 2017, when a new, linked, barcode scanner app will be made available.

Further developments will follow later in 2017, including the launch of a new online information hub. Hosted on the new Palmer and Harvey Online Ordering System, the hub will offer customers industry-led support and advice from P&H category experts and collaborations with suppliers.