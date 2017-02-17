Best-one excels in Which? c-store survey

17 February, 2017
By John Wood

Bestway has welcomed a shopper satisfaction survey of convenience stores by Which?, that rated its Best-one symbol group above every other symbol group, and ranked it third behind M&S Simply Food and Little Waitrose.

Shoppers were asked how satisfied they were with the stores where they pick up groceries between big weekly shops and whether they would recommend them to a friend.

M&S Simply Food was the clear number one, but Waitrose in second place was only 2% ahead of Best-one, and behind it were Sainsbury’s Local, Tesco Express and all the other symbol groups

James Hall, symbol development director at Bestway Wholesale, said: “Which? is widely recognised as the foremost authority in offering consumers sound, fair and impartial advice so to have Best-one rank so highly in its Convenience Shopper Survey is a fantastic achievement.

“The intensive work that we have been carrying over the past year in putting the shopper at the heart of our offer and tailoring stores to the local demographic is obviously resonating with consumers. To see Best-one only pipped to the top spot by M&S Simply Food and Little Waitrose is a testament to the work that both our business development teams and members have put in to meeting the needs of today’s modern shoppers.

“It has never been a numbers game for Best-one but the focus has always been about meeting and exceeding the increasing demands of shoppers and working closely with members to develop their businesses. Over the past six months, Best-one has increased sales YOY by 20%. No other major symbol group can match this growth. The Which? report proves that as brand, Best-one is the most recommended symbol brand among customers and is vindication of the investment we have put in over the past year.”

In the supermarket category Waitrose narrowly beat M&S, Aldi and Lidl.

Keywords: Bestway, M&S Simply Food, Best-one, Which?, Little Waitrose.




