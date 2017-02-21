Greenergy extends supply deal with Penny Petroleum

By John Wood

Greenergy has signed agreements to supply a further three sites owned by Top 50 Indie Penny Petroleum, taking the number of Penny Petroleum sites supplied by Greenergy to seven. All of these sites are Esso-branded.

Two of the sites, at Sadberge on the A66 between Darlington and Stockton-on-Tees and in central Falkirk, were closed before their acquisition by Penny Petroleum. The Sadberge site opened on 6 February with Falkirk following on 10 February. A third, in Stockton-on-Tees, will be moving to the Esso brand during March.

Penny Petroleum was ranked eighth in the Forecourt Trader Top 50 Indies in 2016. Over the last few years it has grown its estate through the acquisition of new sites to a total of 40 sites currently. The sites are located mainly in Scotland, the North East and in the North West but Penny Petroleum is intending to expand further over time.

David Penny, owner of Penny Petroleum, has a track record of buying closed forecourts and then re-opening them as successful sites.

He said: “The model is working well for us. As an example, we opened our Kip Hill site in September 2016 with Esso branding and fuel supply from Greenergy, and that’s gone from a standing start to pro-rata sales of more than 5mlpa.

“Greenergy is an extremely competitive supplier and, with fuel storage at three terminals on Teesside, has offered us unparalleled security of supply. Our prior experience of Greenergy’s service levels, combined with their attractive pricing, Esso-branding and the Tesco Clubcard offer, makes their offer a compelling one.

“A lot of work goes into re-opening each site and I want to praise my team and our colleagues from Greenergy for their support and attention to detail throughout the process.”

Paul Wilson, territory manager for Greenergy in the North East, said: “With our extensive petrol blending and deep-water import facilities on Teesside, we are best placed to meet our customers’ needs through reliable supply and lowest pricing. We congratulate David Penny as he continues to grow his estate and look forward to continuing our successful supply relationship.”