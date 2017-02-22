£4m funding for road technology announced

By John Wood

The Government has awarded £4m to local authorities for technology projects that will cut congestion, speed up journeys and clean up the environment.

Apps that notify motorists of congestion and free parking spaces, and real time journey information for visually impaired passengers, are among projects that will receive a share of the funding.

Nineteen councils across England will receive between £50,000 and £300,000 each for their ideas to improve journeys through digital innovation.

The government money will be spent on developing cutting edge technology such as apps and sensors which can be used to cut congestion, improve parking in city centres and alert drivers when electric car charging points become available.

Successful bidders include:

• £234,000 for Blackpool to use Bluetooth technologies to cut traffic congestion;

• £182,000 for Dorset to provide advance congestion warnings for drivers on the A31 using an app;

• £300,000 for Warrington to provide real-time information to businesses and public through on-street information displays, social media and phone apps;

• £150,000 for Coventry for a real-time bay availability system across 450 pay and display parking spots;

• £204,000 for Westminster, Hounslow, Hammersmith and Fulham to roll out a new generation of electric vehicle charge points which will provide real-time data to motorists when they are available;

• £50,000 for Peterborough to use digital technology to provide real time journey information directly to visually impaired people.

Roads minister Andrew Jones said: “I congratulate today’s winners for coming up with cutting-edge, innovative ideas that will transform journeys for passengers and motorists across the country.

“Technology is rapidly evolving and this important work shows that if we get it right, it can cut congestion, speed up journeys, clean up the environment, and improve accessibility.”