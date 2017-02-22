Topaz and McDonald's team up for motorway services

By John Wood

Topaz and McDonald’s are to create 230 new jobs through the creation of two new motorway service areas (MSAs) in Carlow and Fermoy in the Irish Republic.

Topaz Junction 5, on the M9 motorway between Dublin and Waterford, Co. Carlow is due to open in March 2017, and the Fermoy development on the M8 Cork/Dublin Road is due to open in the autumn.

The overall investment in construction of the two service stations will be €14m. They will both feature McDonald’s restaurants, representing a €2m investment by the restaurant chain and bringing the total investment to €16m.

The service areas will feature a food court offering including Topaz’s healthy ‘food on the go’ offer, Re.Store, its latest Mexican offering Cantina, a McDonald’s restaurant, and extensive self-service customer refreshment facilities.

There will be a large indoor seating area, as well as external picnic and seating areas for the summer months.

The service areas will be in operation 24 hours a day, and there will be in excess of 140 parking spaces at each station, including truck parking and coach parking.

Niall Anderton, managing director of Topaz, commented: “The Dublin to Cork and Dublin to Waterford routes are two of the busiest routes in Ireland, and we are excited to announce this development of two new full-service stations to serve Irish motorists. The development represents a very significant investment by Topaz, and we are also delighted to be able to bring a large number of jobs to both Cork and Carlow. Featuring our game-changing Re.Store shop and Deli concept along with our Mexican taqueria Cantina, we are continuing to bring an unparalleled customer experience to Irish motorists. Today’s announcement is a key milestone in the continued expansion of our retail network and we have no doubt it will be a tremendous benefit and service to commuters, tourists, locals, and passers-by.”

Nigel McGuire, diector of property and supply chain, McDonald’s, said: “At McDonald’s we are delighted to be bringing our world-class food offering to drivers along Ireland’s busy motorway network. Our focus is on retail expansion, to meet customer demand in new locations. We are committed to delivering a great experience in every McDonald’s; our new restaurants will demonstrate our continued innovation to meet changing customer needs and desires, through our menu, dining facilities and our people.”