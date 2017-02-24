Police release CCTV images after robbery

By John Wood

Police officers investigating a robbery at a petrol station in Sheffield, have released CCTV images in connection with the incident.

At about 4.40am on Friday February 18, a man is said to have entered the Texaco service station on City Road in the Arbourthorne area and threatened staff with what is described as a metal bar.

Damage was caused to a display in the shop but no one was injured. The man is said to have taken cash and some cigarettes before running out of the shop and turning left along City Road.

CCTV images from the store have been released in connection with the incident and officers would like to speak to anyone who recognises the man pictured, as they believe he could assist with enquiries.

Anyone with information can 101 quoting incident number 209 of February 18 or information can also be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.