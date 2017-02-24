Cash machine blown up at Surrey service station

By John Wood

Detectives investigating after an ATM was blown up at a Surrey petrol station and are appealing for anyone who heard or saw anything suspicious to come forward.

Thieves took a quantity of money from the ATM at the Texaco petrol station on Dovers Green Road, Woodhatch, at 4.29am on Tuesday February 21.

Investigating officer detective constable Emma Finlay said: “It’s likely that this incident would have caused a lot of noise because of the damage caused to the ATM which may have woken up residents nearby in the early hours of the morning.

“If you happened to see or hear anything that relates to this, or have any information about a dark coloured Volkswagen Scirocco that was in the area at the time, possibly travelling in convoy with a silver vehicle please call us as any amount of information could be useful.”

Information can be passed to officers by calling Surrey Police on 101, or online at https://report.police.uk/ and quote the reference number 45170017989.