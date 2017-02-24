Texaco relaunches Supreme fuel with 10ppl off promotion

By John Wood

Texaco Supreme will be relaunched in the UK on Monday March 6 with a “Save 10p per litre on Supreme Fuel” promotion across 100 sites in the North West.

Running for six weeks to April 16, customers buying Supreme fuel will receive 10 Star Rewards points per litre, equivalent to a 10p per litre saving.

The promotion encourages customers to “treat your car to Supreme and save 10p per litre” and will be supported by radio and digital advertising across the region.

Following the North West campaign, the promotion is set to be rolled out across the rest of the UK.

The relaunch follows research conducted by Valero that showed that many drivers have a deep affection for their cars, and as a result, many want to look after their car by treating it to the best fuel available.

The research looked specifically at the Supreme fuel market and consisted of extensive focus groups with a wide range of drivers across the UK.

Marketing material has been developed for retailers to support the promotion and encourage drivers to fill up with Supreme fuel, while informing drivers that Supreme fuel contains performance additives to help keep their engine performing at its best.

The promotion has already been trialled on a number of sites in the North West with great success. Usman Patel, director of Mabco Petroleum said: “We ran the ‘Save 10p per litre on Supreme Fuel’ promotion earlier in the year and were very happy with the results. The new point of sale material is striking and the message rang true with many of our customers.”

Andrew Cox, Valero’s director sales and marketing, commented: “We’re delighted to be offering Texaco retailers the chance to grow their Supreme fuel sales with the ‘Save 10p per litre on Supreme Fuel’ promotion.

“We also feel that we’ve hit the right note with drivers who have told us that they want to look after their cars and fill up with the best fuel available. We want to help drivers to do that by showing Texaco Supreme helps care for their cars. We’re confident that the offer will encourage many new customers to treat their car to Supreme.”

The promotion was announced to 60 retailers at a meeting in Haydock in the North West on February 21.