Police investigate assault on forecourt

01 March, 2017
By John Wood

Humberside Police are appealing for the victim of an unreported robbery on a forecourt in Grimsby on Sunday 26 February to come forward and contact them.

At around 1.50am, the unknown man was on the forecourt of the Esso Petrol Station in Albion Street when he was assaulted by an attacker. The attacker then took items from the victims pockets before leaving the area on a pedal cycle.

A witness has described the suspect as being a white man wearing a blue top and grey track suit bottoms with blue stripes.

A police spokesperson said: “To date the victim in this incident has not reported the offence and we would be keen to speak to him to establish if he is okay and the circumstance of the incident.

“In addition there were a number of witnesses to the incident that we’d like to speak too.”

The victim, or anyone who can help identify him, is urged to call 101 quoting log 51 of 26/02/17.

