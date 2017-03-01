Retailers urged to prepare for new £1 coin

By John Wood

The Association of Convenience Stores (ACS) is encouraging retailers to ensure that their stores are ready for the introduction of the new £1 coin on March 28.

ACS took part in a roundtable meeting on Tuesday February 28 with Treasury minister Baroness Neville-Rolfe, to report on the levels of readiness in the convenience sector.

In one month’s time, the 30-year-old round pound coin will start to be brought out of circulation and replaced with a new 12-sided version. The coin will officially enter circulation on 28 March 2017, with a six-month co-circulation period following.

ACS is encouraging retailers to prepare for the new coin with the resources available to them through the official pound coin website. The site contains a short film and downloadable materials for retailers.

ACS chief executive James Lowman said: “The introduction of a new £1 coin is a positive step toward taking counterfeit coins out of circulation.

“It is essential that retailers are prepared for the introduction of the new £1 coin, as the transition is likely to affect a number of areas of their business, especially if they have coin-operated machines such as self-service tills in store.

“We encourage retailers to make use of the guidance provided by the Royal Mint and to speak to their suppliers of coin-operated machines as soon as possible to make the transition as smooth as possible for consumers.”

More information about the new £1 coin can be found at www.thenewpoundcoin.com.