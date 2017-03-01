London borough invests in charging points

By John Wood

Islington Council is aiming to become one of the leading boroughs in cleaning up London’s air quality by installing more than 100 roadside electric charging points.

The fast-charging facilities are intended to encourage take-up of electric vehicles (EVs) across the borough, helping combat CO2 emissions and diesel exhaust fumes.

A significant roll-out is due to take place over the next 12 months, increasing the number of electric charging facilities from 10 bays to more than 100.

They will include solutions such as fast-charging lampposts which will fully charge some electric cars in three to four hours, and rapid-charging units which can give an 80% charge in as little as 30 minutes.

Councillor Claudia Webbe, executive member for environment and transport, said: “Tackling poor air quality and diesel emissions are two of the biggest issues – not only for residents but for Islington and London as a whole.

“This is not a trial – we are taking the lead and rolling out this cutting-edge technology in our streets, and will continue to explore every avenue to help improve our air.

“We know that some people need to drive in London, so the easier we make it for them to ditch their petrol or diesel vehicles in favour of electric ones, the better.

“The new charging points will be installed in locations where we know demand already exists, and will install further bays where we can help to increase the take-up of electric vehicle use.”

The council is already working with car club companies operating in Islington on bringing EVs into their fleet in future.