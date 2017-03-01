Maxol invests €2m in three new sites

By John Wood

Maxol has announced the creation of 50 jobs with the completion of three new sites in Leinster in the Republic of Ireland.

The three sites were all formerly owned by Esso and acquired by Maxol last summer, and bring the number of openings by Maxol in Leinster in the past year to seven.

The latest additions to the Maxol network follow an investment of €2m and involve the introduction of new franchises including Chopped and Insomnia at Maxol, Long Mile Road; O’Brien’s and Abrakebabra at Maxol N7 Naas Road; and the company’s first Indian Cuisine concept at Maxol Greenhills Road, with the introduction of a range of products from Tadka House, due to launch this month.

Maxol ceo Brian Donaldson said: “We are delighted to create 50 new jobs with the addition of these three quality Leinster locations to our growing service station network. Not only are we bringing jobs to these three areas but we’re bringing new service offerings to our customers in terms of food and hot beverage choice.

“This is our second Chopped we are introducing to the Maxol network, following its great success in our flagship site at M3 Mulhuddart, and we’re thrilled to be bringing a brand new concept to Maxol Greenhills Road, with Indian cuisine from Tadka House.

“We have been keen to strengthen our presence in Leinster and these three service stations allow Maxol to serve a great many new customers in Ireland’s most densely populated region.

“We look forward to working with our independent licensees, Thomas Ennis, Jason and Rachel McMullan, and Arun Kumar and Raj Chandi in delivering our innovative approach to forecourt convenience retailing in their local communities.”