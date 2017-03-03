Nisa reveals 40th anniversary plans

By John Wood

Nisa will mark the occasion with a series of special events and promotions across the year, culminating in a month of Birthday celebrations during October – the actual month the business launched back in 1977.

Activity will begin to roll out in stores and across Nisa’s various online platforms through a planned schedule of 40th Anniversary marketing campaigns, featuring POS kits and gondola end displays and supported through national newspaper and online advertising.

A summer campaign will give consumers the chance to win prizes such as a family holiday, and activity for the year will pick up as October approaches with a member facing promotion offering 40 deals and a consumer campaign inviting shoppers to open a present a day for 40 days, with a Heritage own label hamper on offer to all winners.

Nisa’s October consumer leaflet will be devoted to Nisa’s Making A Difference Locally charity, ensuring every promoted line contributes to Making A Difference Locally, with the intention of driving greater fundraising and investment in local communities.

“This is a milestone year for Nisa and we’re very much focused on using it to recognise and celebrate who and what Nisa was built on; loyal, independent retailers and the communities they serve,” said Nisa’s sales director Steve Leach.

“From our regional meetings, annual exhibition at Stoneleigh, through to the POS and promotions in store, this year’s activities will carry this common theme, allowing Nisa to champion its long-standing members while delivering offers, promotions and competitions that by extension reward their customers.”