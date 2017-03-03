C-store chain stages first trade show

03 March, 2017
By John Wood

Fast-growing Central Convenience Stores, which includes 15 forecourts among its 100-plus outlets in the south of England, is holding its first trade show, bringing together suppliers, store managers and the Central senior management team.

The event, being held in Southampton on March 16, is also intended to give potential franchisees the chance to speak to store owners who have made the switch to Central.

The trade show will feature showcases from suppliers such as Country Choice, Coca Cola, McVities and BAT. There will be more than 70 stands to visit and opportunities to sample products and win prizes.

Central’s franchise manager, Kalvin Beaulah, said: “This is set to be a fantastic event, putting convenience store owners face-to-face with some of the biggest brands in the UK. We’re looking forward to meeting with our existing franchisees, as well as new ones, and helping them make some great connections.”

The Central Convenience Stores trade show runs from 10am to 4pm at the Hilton Hotel at The Ageas Bowl Stadium.

To find out more email kalvin.beaulah@centralconveniencestores.co.uk or call 07747 752775.

