Moto unveils plans for £40m A1(M) service area

03 March, 2017
By John Wood

Plans for a £40m development on the A1(M) have been unveiled by motorway service area operator Moto Hospitality.

It has applied for planning permission for a service area on land north east of junction 37, where the motorway joins the A635 south of Brodsworth, in South Yorkshire.

The development would include a petrol station, a drive-through Costa Coffee and a rest stop including Greggs, M&S Simply Food, WH Smith, Burger King, an Arlo’s restaurant, a games centre and space for several other food and retail units. It also includes parking for 562 cars.

Moto property director Mark Franks said: “This section of the A1(M) serves both traffic from the A1 and the M1 and forms a vital part of the motorway network. These proposals will provide an important rest stop for these major routes.

“As well as providing that much needed facility, our plans will bring many new jobs as well as helping to secure investment in the local economy. We are delighted to consult with the people of Doncaster and look forward to hearing their thoughts on the proposed new service area.”

Moto says the plan represents an investment of more than £40m, providing 215 full time jobs.

