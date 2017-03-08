PRA holds Live and Local meeting in Dartford

By John Wood

Forecourt operators in the South East are being invited by the PRA to a Live and Local meeting at the Hilton Hotel, Dartford, on March 15.

The meeting will be taking place at the hotel at Crossways Business Park, Dartford DA2 6QF, with registration from 10am and is due to close at 2pm.

It includes coffee and lunch and is free to attend for PRA members and non-members.

Presentations will include:

• How to reduce crime on your forecourt, presented by Forecourt Eye;

• Market overview, presented by the PRA;

• Trends in the UK property market, presented by Christie & Co;

• From spill to recoverable material – dealing with forecourt spillage, presented by GPC Solutions;

• Innovators in EPOS technology, presented by the CBE;

• Fuel quality, presented by LCM;

• Legal update, presented by Winckworth Sherwood.

To register for the meeting click here or telephone 020 7580 9122.