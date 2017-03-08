Prolific drive-off offender convicted

By John Wood

A Slough man has been convicted of a range of motoring offences including two counts of making off without payment for petrol, with a further 13 offences of making off without payment taken in to consideration.

Stephen Olivieri, of Salt Hill Way, Slough, pleaded guilty at Slough Magistrates’ Court to one count of driving a motor vehicle dangerously, one count of aggravated vehicle taking, one count of driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, two counts of making off without payment and one count of using a motor vehicle on a road without third party insurance.

The motoring offences are in connection with an incident on Thursday 23 February in which a vehicle was taken and driven dangerously in Wellington Street, Slough.

The offences of making off without payment are in connection with an incident on 14 September 2016 and on 25 September 2016 in which payment was not made for fuel at a petrol station in Wexham Road, Slough.

At around 9.10am on Thursday February 23 police officers spotted Olivieri driving a vehicle linked to numerous making off without payment offences from petrol stations around Slough and neighbouring areas.

When they attempted to stop the vehicle it was driven away, causing a pedestrian, a woman, on a traffic island to jump out of the way. The vehicle mounted and was driven along a kerb in a bid to evade police.

Officers called off the pursuit due to the dangerous nature of Olivieri’s driving, but he was identified by officers during the pursuit and was arrested a short time later having abandoned the car, which had been taken without the owner’s consent, near a garage in Chalvey.

Investigating officer PC Chris Martin, based at Slough police station, said: “Although Olivieri cooperated with officers once arrested, the dangerous manner in which he was willing to drive to avoid capture highlights his disregard for the law as well as for other road users.

“It’s no understatement to say that, considering the rush-hour traffic and the built up area in which the pursuit took place, it was extremely fortunate no one was killed or seriously injured.

“He is clearly a danger to road users and I hope this investigation reassures the community that people committing serious driving offences will be dealt with robustly and put before the courts.

“I also hope it serves as a reminder that petrol stations are not easy targets for thefts and that we will seek to bring offenders of such crimes to justice.”

Oliveri was arrested on Thursday 23 February and was charged the following day in connection with the offences.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Reading Crown Court for sentencing on a date yet to be set.