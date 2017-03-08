Valero completes multi-million pound Avonmouth upgrade

By John Wood

Following the completion of its multi-million pound expansion, Valero’s Avonmouth fuel terminal is now delivering all fuel grades to customers in the South West.

Capacity has been tripled, with kerosene and gasoil added to the range of Valero products available and increased storage capacity for gasoline and diesel.

Valero’s vice president product supply, Mike Lewis, said: “It’s rare for a UK terminal to see such investment to expand capacity. We’ve brought Avonmouth in line with our other terminals, making it a modern facility that will supply all fuel grades and deliver a much more reliable service for our customers.

“It comes on the back of investments we’ve made at our other UK terminals since Valero entered the UK market in 2011.”

As well as reopening Manchester Terminal in 2013, Valero has also made significant improvements at its other terminals, including Kingsbury and Cardiff. Among these are improved rack systems and controls, and the upgrading of ethanol blending systems.

“It’s clear to everyone that Valero is committed to its operations in the UK and Ireland,” Lewis said. “We are a resilient and competitive company, and there’s no doubt the work we’ve done at Avonmouth will increase our customers’ efficiency and make us more flexible to respond to the varying needs of their own customers.”

European commercial sales manager Phillip Hayward said: “We have been working closely with our customers to make sure that what we offer is based on their needs.

“This is really important to us and it has been at the centre of our investment planning throughout.”