Applegreen buys Birmingham forecourt

08 March, 2017
By John Wood

Top 50 Indie Applegreen has acquired Circle Garage on Kingstanding Road in Birmingham.

John Diviney, managing director of Applegreen UK, commented: “We’re pleased to have completed on our latest site acquisition through Christie & Co showing our continued appetite for the growth of our business. We continue to be keen to expand by adding leasehold and freehold sites to our portfolio throughout the UK.”

The seller was independent operator, Jon Nathwani who wished to pursue his retirement.

David Branch, business agent at Christie & Co, who handled the sale, said: “We are pleased to have assisted Applegreen with yet another acquisition in the Midlands where we’re seeing continued demand from a range of operators. We wish both parties all the best with their future plans.”

Jon Nathwani said: “I would like to thank David Branch of Christie & Co for all his hard work culminating in the swift and successful sale of my site. I am confident I could not have been in better hands.”

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: Top 50 Indies, Applegreen, Birmingham, Christie & Co




Site Search

Poll

Do the recent hikes in business rates pose a serious threat to your petrol retailing business?

  • Yes
  • No

Facebook

About the Forecourt Trader Group
Forecourt Trader continues to maintain its market-leading position as the major source of information for the petrol-retailing sector.

Targeted at independent retailers, all those connected to the industry seek out Forecourt Trader (magazine and website) for its strong mix of news, industry and retailer profiles, as well as scheduled features that cover all categories of a service station operation at length, on both the forecourt and shop side of the business. ...more »

Twitter