Applegreen buys Birmingham forecourt

By John Wood

John Diviney, managing director of Applegreen UK, commented: “We’re pleased to have completed on our latest site acquisition through Christie & Co showing our continued appetite for the growth of our business. We continue to be keen to expand by adding leasehold and freehold sites to our portfolio throughout the UK.”

The seller was independent operator, Jon Nathwani who wished to pursue his retirement.

David Branch, business agent at Christie & Co, who handled the sale, said: “We are pleased to have assisted Applegreen with yet another acquisition in the Midlands where we’re seeing continued demand from a range of operators. We wish both parties all the best with their future plans.”

Jon Nathwani said: “I would like to thank David Branch of Christie & Co for all his hard work culminating in the swift and successful sale of my site. I am confident I could not have been in better hands.”