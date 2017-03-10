£110m investment in traffic hotspots announced

By John Wood

Traffic hotspots across England have been identified by transport secretary Chris Grayling to receive millions of pounds for junction upgrades, roundabout improvements and better traffic signalling.

The schemes, worth about £110m, are intended to cut congestion and journey times for motorists and improve safety. They will be completed by spring 2020.

This includes two larger projects, worth £30m, which will create an unbroken stretch of dual carriageway on the A69 between Hexham and Newcastle. A further £14m will go towards creating a new junction on the M11 to provide another route into Harlow, cutting journey times as well as unlocking housing developments.

A further £110m will be invested on improving more roads, with details revealed at a later date.

Grayling said: “We are making the most extensive improvements to roads in the last 40 years, investing a record £23bn to keep our country moving and make journeys faster, better and more reliable for everyone.

“We are also spending a further £1.3bn over the course of this parliament to relieve congestion and provide important upgrades to ensure our roads are fit for the future.

“These schemes announced today will provide quick relief to millions of drivers and save them from getting stuck in traffic.”

Nick Harris, Highways England operations director, said: “This continued investment in our motorways and major roads is bringing real benefits to communities up and down the country, and we will continue working with our partners to improve journeys for everyone who uses our roads.”